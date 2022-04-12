UAE’s foodtech startup, Right Farm, secures $2.8M seed round

A UAE-based B2B e-grocery platform, Right Farm has announced securing a $2.8M seed funding round to support its technology development and growth plans in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey region.

The round, according to the startup, was co-led by DisruptAD and Enhance Ventures.

Right Farm was founded in 2021 by Elie Skaf, Mazen Mourad and Mohammad Abu Ajamieh.

The startup sources fresh produce from local and international farms to supply businesses in the food and retail sector.

Elie Skaf, co-founder and CEO of Right Farm, while commenting on the development, noted that the startup had achieved a product-market fit before the funding, adding that the venture, with the new funding, hoped to record growth in the coming months.

He said: “The investment from DisruptAD and Enhance Ventures will help accelerate our start-up journey and unlock access to ADQ’s growing food and agriculture portfolio.

“We have established product-market fit and are developing technology to modernize the fresh produce industry to ensure seamless customer experience while maximizing operational efficiency and enabling scale across markets.

“By closing this funding round, we are confident our business will capture further growth opportunities across different segments of the market as we build a sustainable and commercially viable business.”

Also speaking, Alper Celen, Founder of Enhance Ventures, acknowledged that the startup’s leadership was capable of recording success as a player in the fresh produce space.

He said: “With demand for fresh food on the rise, Right Farm is an attractive investment proposition that we seek to build into a household name for farmers and the food industry.

“Our investment with DisruptAD reflects our belief that Right Farm’s leadership has the right vision that can transform the fresh produce sector for the long-term.”

