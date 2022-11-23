Uba emerges acting DG of NYSC after Buhari sacked Fadah

Following the shocking sack of Brigadier General Muhammad Fadah, Christy Uba has taken up position as the acting Director-General of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC).

The NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, in a terse statement on Tuesday, revealed that Mrs Uba, the corps’ Director of Information and Communications Technology, had taken up position as acting director general.

The statement reads: “The most senior director in the scheme has taken over the leadership of the corps in the capacity of overseer, pending the appointment of a substantive Director General by Mr. President.”

Mrs Uba might eventually become the first female DG to be appointed since the establishment of the scheme in 1973, if President Buhari picks her.

