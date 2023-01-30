Business
UBA gets first female CEO for Africa
The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has appointed a Ghanaian, Abiola Bawuah, as its new Chief Executive Officer.
In a statement posted on the Nigerian Exchange Group’s website on Monday, the bank said Bawuah would oversee its operations across Africa, excluding Nigeria.
Bawuah’s appointment not only makes her UBA Africa’s first female CEO but also the 10th woman to occupy a leadership position in the Nigerian banking industry.
In his remark on the appointment of the Ghanaian, the Chairman of the UBA Group, Tony Elumelu, said: “Abiola has contributed significantly to the growth of UBA Africa for close to a decade.
“She brings a wealth of experience in commercial banking and stakeholder engagement. It also gives me great pleasure that with her appointment, the UBA Group Board has now become a majority female board.”
Meanwhile, UBA Plc also announced other key executive appointments across the group with Chris Ofikulu as the Regional CEO of UBA West Africa.
READ ALSO: BANK REPORTS: GTCO, UBA fail to make list of top five Nigerian banks for Q3 2022
Uzoechina Molokwu was appointed as Deputy Managing Director of UBA Ghana while Ayokunle Olajubu will be the Managing Director/CEO of UBA Liberia, subject to local regulatory approvals.
Theresa Henshaw will be the new CEO of UBA in the United Kingdom and Usman Isiaka, currently, CEO of UBA Sierra Leone, will be the Deputy CEO of UBA in the United States.
Adeyemi Adeleke, the former CEO of UBA, UK is now the Group Treasurer.
In his new position, Adeleke is expected to unlock the immense value in the Group’s multi-jurisdictional balance sheet, leveraging on its presence in 24 countries within and beyond Africa.
The bank also announced the retirement of High Chief Samuel Oni, an independent non-executive Director, from the Board following the expiration of his tenure.
He joined the UBA Group in January 2015 and served on the Board for eight years.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...