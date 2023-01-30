UBA gets first female CEO for Africa

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has appointed a Ghanaian, Abiola Bawuah, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

In a statement posted on the Nigerian Exchange Group’s website on Monday, the bank said Bawuah would oversee its operations across Africa, excluding Nigeria.

Bawuah’s appointment not only makes her UBA Africa’s first female CEO but also the 10th woman to occupy a leadership position in the Nigerian banking industry.

In his remark on the appointment of the Ghanaian, the Chairman of the UBA Group, Tony Elumelu, said: “Abiola has contributed significantly to the growth of UBA Africa for close to a decade.

“She brings a wealth of experience in commercial banking and stakeholder engagement. It also gives me great pleasure that with her appointment, the UBA Group Board has now become a majority female board.”

Meanwhile, UBA Plc also announced other key executive appointments across the group with Chris Ofikulu as the Regional CEO of UBA West Africa.

Uzoechina Molokwu was appointed as Deputy Managing Director of UBA Ghana while Ayokunle Olajubu will be the Managing Director/CEO of UBA Liberia, subject to local regulatory approvals.

Theresa Henshaw will be the new CEO of UBA in the United Kingdom and Usman Isiaka, currently, CEO of UBA Sierra Leone, will be the Deputy CEO of UBA in the United States.

Adeyemi Adeleke, the former CEO of UBA, UK is now the Group Treasurer.

In his new position, Adeleke is expected to unlock the immense value in the Group’s multi-jurisdictional balance sheet, leveraging on its presence in 24 countries within and beyond Africa.

The bank also announced the retirement of High Chief Samuel Oni, an independent non-executive Director, from the Board following the expiration of his tenure.

He joined the UBA Group in January 2015 and served on the Board for eight years.

