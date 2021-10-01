Uba postpones Anambra governorship campaign flag-off

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Anambra, Andy Uba, has postponed his campaign flag-off following the upsurge in violent attacks and killings in parts of the state.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists on Friday night in Awka, Uba said the postponement was in sympathy with families of those killed and wounded in the violence.

The APC candidate’s campaign flag-off was slated to take place in Onitsha on Saturday.

He said: “Like every other well-meaning member of the public, I have followed with sadness and grief, the recent, unfortunate and mindless spate of violence and insecurity in Anambra state.

“I have also watched with disdain obvious breakdown of institutional capacity and the inability of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)-led state government to address security challenges and prevent the state from further descent into anarchy and chaos.

“As a mark of respect and honor and in consultation with both APC and his campaign council leader, the campaign flag-off rally scheduled for October 2, 2021, in Onitsha has been shifted to a later date.

“I, Senator Andy Emmanuel Uba, will be the last person to sacrifice or play politics with the lives of our people. Neither will I allow anybody to do so under my watch.”

Uba, therefore, called on the state government to address the problem.

