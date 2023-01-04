UBA, Unity Bank among top losers as market cap rises by N33.7bn

The Nigerian capital market’s valuation rose to N28.13 trillion at the close of trading on Wednesday.

The figure was 0.11 percent or N33.71 billion higher than the N28.10 trillion posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Similarly, the All Share Index increased by 61.9 basis points to close at 51,657.56, up from 51,595.66 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 265.72 million shares worth N13.52 billion in 4,156 deals on Wednesday.

However, this fell short of the 321.67 million shares valued at N4.34 billion traded by shareholders in 4,122 deals on Tuesday

Nigerian Breweries led the gainers’ list with a N4.10kobo rise in share price, moving from N41 to N45.10kobo per share.

NAHCO gained N0.70kobo to move from N7 to N7.70kobo per share.

Living Trust’s share value was up by N0.16kobo to end trading with N1.76kobo from N1.60kobo per share.

FCMB’s shares traded upward by N0.35kobo to rise from N3.51kobo to N3.86kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank gained N0.43kobo to close at N4.79kobo, above its opening price of N4.36kobo per share.

Champion topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.55kobo to drop from N5.50kobo to N4.95kobo per share.

Unity Bank’s share price dropped by 6.78 percent to end trading at N0.55kobo from N0.59kobo per share.

UBA lost N0.30kobo to end trading with N8 from N8.30kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank lost 3.33 percent to drop from N0.90kobo to N0.87kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance’s share dropped from N0.67kobo to N0.65kobo per share after losing 2.99 percent during trading.

BUA Cement led the day’s trading with 101.65 million shares valued at N9.85 billion.

Transcorp traded 32.77 million shares worth N37.14 million.

Access Corp sold 22.95 million shares worth N199.94 million.

GTCO followed with 12.22 million shares valued at N284.42 million, while UBA traded 12.21 million shares valued at N99.41 million.

