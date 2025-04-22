Connect with us

News

Uber, Bolt workers plan protest on May 1

Published

5 hours ago

on

The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), Lagos State Chapter, has scheduled a one-day protest on May 1 against Uber, Bolt, and other ride-hailing companies for alleged anti-labour practices.

In a statement signed by AUATON Public Relations Officer Steven Iwindoye on Tuesday, the union said members would stay off work to demand their rights.

The union is protesting alleged poor wages, unjust dismissals, insecurity, and unsafe working conditions.

Others are excessive commissions taken by app companies, lack of proper rider profiles, mandatory facial recognition systems, and harmful and exploitative work policies.

AUATON alleged that the companies had ignored the union’s concerns and disrespected its rights.

READ ALSO: Tragedy deepens in Lagos as building collapse death toll climbs to seven

The statement read: “We have tried dialogue, and it has not worked; these companies only understand one language: the language of economic pressure.

“By shutting down our services, we are sending a clear message that we will not be ignored or disrespected.

“After the shutdown, we will be following up with clear demands and a structured plan for negotiation.

“We will be working with media outlets, labour organisations, and other stakeholders to amplify our message and build support for our cause.”

The union, therefore, called for a global unified response to the challenges faced by transporters.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seven + 5 =


 

Investigations

Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations3 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...