Uber, Bolt workers plan protest on May 1

The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), Lagos State Chapter, has scheduled a one-day protest on May 1 against Uber, Bolt, and other ride-hailing companies for alleged anti-labour practices.

In a statement signed by AUATON Public Relations Officer Steven Iwindoye on Tuesday, the union said members would stay off work to demand their rights.

The union is protesting alleged poor wages, unjust dismissals, insecurity, and unsafe working conditions.

Others are excessive commissions taken by app companies, lack of proper rider profiles, mandatory facial recognition systems, and harmful and exploitative work policies.

AUATON alleged that the companies had ignored the union’s concerns and disrespected its rights.

The statement read: “We have tried dialogue, and it has not worked; these companies only understand one language: the language of economic pressure.

“By shutting down our services, we are sending a clear message that we will not be ignored or disrespected.

“After the shutdown, we will be following up with clear demands and a structured plan for negotiation.

“We will be working with media outlets, labour organisations, and other stakeholders to amplify our message and build support for our cause.”

The union, therefore, called for a global unified response to the challenges faced by transporters.

