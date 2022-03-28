Ubi Franklin calls out comedian Bovi over joke at Headies, threatens to slap trolls who mock him

Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin has called out comedian Bovi Ugboma for making a joke about him at the 2021 Headies Award ceremony.

According to the talent manager, he will no longer condone any form of truancy from comedians, trolls and people who talk trash about him or any member of his family.

Making an allusion to the controversial segment at the 2022 Oscar Award show when veteran entertainer Will Smith slapped the face of comedian Chris Rock, Ubi Franklin mentioned on his Instagram page that he would be applying a similar methodology going forward.

Ubi issued a stern warning to Bovi on his Instagram post, adding that the Delta State comedian made a hurtful joke about him at the time.

READ ALSO: Singer Portable fires his crew, says he needs space

He concluded his post by telling Bovi never to try it again.

He wrote on his Instagram page on Monday morning:

“This is the way now, you yab me we get on it straight.

Or you yab me and I yab you with receipts of the things the world don’t know right on my page here and we will go anywhere you want from there.

Comedy should not be used as a decoy to disrespect people on National TV.

BOVI, you did this at last year’s “Headies” and I sent your friends and close alleys to warn you, Do not try it again.

I am struggling with stuff and trying to put myself together and you go on live TV to talk about my kids? BOVI? Until next time.

Thank you.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now