Ubi Franklin opens up on alleged clash with Cubana Chief Priest

Music executive Ubi Franklin has opened up on his alleged clash with celebrity barman Paschal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, which was fueled by social media users following cryptic posts shared online.

A rumored fallout—possibly over business or personal misunderstandings—gained traction after social media activity (such as unfollowing or cryptic posts) hinted at tension.

Ubi Franklin responded with a post on Instagram emphasizing that he and the Cubana Chief Priest do not have animosity. He made it clear that what others may have seen or deduced on the internet does not accurately represent their relationship.

The CEO of Made Men Music Triple MG, who frequently promotes openness and maturity in the sector, took advantage of the occasion to emphasize how crucial it is to avoid spreading untrue stories in order to gain clicks or influence.

In an attempt to dispel the claims, Ubi Franklin posted a video of himself traveling to Abuja with Davido and Cubana Chief Priest, implying that they both have a friendly connection.

“Anyone who believes this story, especially the narrative on Instablog written by a blogger in an attempt for relevance, is a f**l lol,” Ubi Franklin wrote on social media.

