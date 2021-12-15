Ubi Franklin’s fourth baby mama, Sandra, sends him stern warning over their daughter

Sandra Iheuwa, the fourth baby mama of Nigerian music executive Ubi Franklin, has called him out for failing to take care of their daughter.

In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, Iheuwa warned Franklin to desist from sharing photos of their daughter on his Instagram page if he does not want to play his role as a father.

Iheuwa and Franklin have a 2-year-old daughter, Ariel, together.

READ ALSO: Music executive Ubi Franklin urges celebrities to speak out over demise of Dowen College student

“Do not post my daughter anywhere on your platform. You have never provided for her since she was born and up to till this moment, not a single kobo, even when you had access to her you still didn’t bring a single kobo,” she wrote.

It didn’t end there as she threatened to file a suit against the music mogul in the United States.

“If I take it there and file for child support in the US from the day she was born, you will pay through your nose and if you can’t pay, you’ll face jail time, if you ever enter the US,” she warned.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now