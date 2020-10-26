UCH beefs up security following threat alert

Following threats of an attack by thugs, the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, says it has beefed up security to protect lives and properties.

The Federal Ministry of Health had alerted all teaching hospitals, federal medical centres, specialist hospitals and other tertiary hospitals in Nigeria of alleged plans to attack them, the hospital’s spokesperson, Toye Akinrinlola, said in a statement.

“Consequently, the Ministers in the Ministry have directed all CMDs and MDs to beef up security around their facilities.

“We at UCH have taken bold steps to ensure the safety of lives and property within the hospital. Very early this morning, the CMD, Prof. Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, called Gov. Seyi Makinde to brief him on the development.

‘The governor assured the CMD that adequate security measures will be put in place to protect the UCH and other health institutions in the state.

“Also, the CMD has called on the heads of all security agencies to provide security support to UCH, and to which we have received positive responses.

“The CMD, therefore, wishes to assure the staff, students and patients in the hospital that they are safe, as well as their property,” Mr Akinrinlola said.

