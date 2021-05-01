UCH resident doctors commence strike | Ripples Nigeria

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, has commenced an indefinite strike over unpaid four months salaries of some members.

This was disclosed via a statement issued by the Chapter’s Spokesman, Dr Temitope Hussein, on Saturday in Ibadan, who said the strike was to protest non-payment of January, February, March, and April salaries of some members of the association.

Hussein said other issues also included the non-enrolment of some members into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, (IPPIS), which was affecting payment of their emoluments.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the national body of the association, National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), in April suspended its indefinite strike after ten days.

NARD had cited “new agreement reached with the Federal Government” as the reason for suspending the strike.

The doctors had also demanded payment of all salary arrears and review of the current hazard allowance to 50 per cent of consolidated basic salaries for all health workers.

By Mayowa Oladeji….

