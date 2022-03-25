Uche Mefor begs Nigerian govt to release Kanu to ‘see effect of violence he created in S’East’

Estranged former Deputy-Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Uche Mefor, has pleaded with the Federal Government and the Directorate of State Services (DSS) to release the detained leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, so that he (Kanu) can “see the effect of the violence, horror and terror that he initiated.”

Mefor who has been having a running battle with his former boss since the duo fell out due to difference in ideologies, also berated members of the group and its military wing, the Eastern Security Network, (ESN) for violating the rights of the very people of the South-East region they promised to protect by unleashing violence on them.

The former IPOB leader also took a swipe at the group for demanding a probe of the arrest and alleged torture of Kanu by security officials in Kenya, saying they were guilty of the very crime they were accusing the security agencies of.

In a post on his Facebook page on Thursday night, Mefor reminded Kanu that the seed of discord and terror he planted has germinated and he should be released from detention so he can witness them personally, adding that “anyone who asks for equity, must also go with clean hands.”

“Let us face facts here and sentiments apart! There is no doubt that Nnamdi Kanu was tortured and his human rights violated (when he was brought from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021), but why is it that the criminal gangs he inspired unconscionably, brutally target, TORTURE AND MURDER THEIR VICTIMS AND DENY THEM THE ENJOYMENT OF THEIR OWN HUMAN RIGHTS?” Mefor wrote.

Continuing, he said:

“Nobody should be denied of his or her human rights. Justice for Kanu but what about justice for the victims of IPOB-ESN-UNKNOWN GUNMEN inspired by Nnamdi Kanu?

“I want Kanu to be released to see the effect of these violence, horror and terror that he initiated against all wise counsel.

“Of note, this same human rights violations including that of prohibition of “torture” that the Indigenous People of Biafra under Nnamdi Kanu (IPOB) are talking about today is the same human rights that they argued that it did not exist in freedom fighting when it suited them in order to justify their despicable conducts.

“The same they argued on democracy and used it to try to discredit, lie and blackmail us by launching the ESN (that’s after renaming the volunteers to ESN), which went on to assume different names/aliases and form other networks and alliances to unleash unprecedented, systematic human rights violations against other vulnerable Biafrans.

“Today, the trails they left behind are that of insecurity as against security that they bragged about; it is horror and terror; it is enforced disappearances and it is extra-judicial killings and targeted assassinations of Igbo Biafrans on Biafran soil.

“In summary, it is incomprehensible, unconscionable and self-serving that the Indigenous People of Biafra under Nnamdi Kanu (IPOB) talks of human rights when it affects them but not when it concerns other people.”

