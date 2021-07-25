News
Uche Mefor is a disgraced traitor who will be dealt with, IPOB blasts former dep leader
The proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to allegations by its estranged former Deputy Leader, Uche Mefor, where he accused its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, of being a fraudster with a “culture of lies.”
IPOB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, made available to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday, said Mefor is a “disgraced traitor who was chased out of the group” and will soon be “dealt with.”
Mefor, who had a frosty relationship with Kanu before resigning from his position last year, had said the IPOB leader was using deceit and manipulation to lead members astray while he used the group for his own benefit.
“I maintain that the culture of lies, of deception and of blackmail of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB with reference to those lives destroyed and who cannot speak for themselves will take generations to undo.
“When I said that what goes up must come down, I meant every bit of it.
“They shall be alive to experience the same pains they inflicted on those vulnerable who are unable to speak for tthemselves.
“The forces of heaven and earth shall continue to work in dissonance and in discordant pattern for all of you. Time shall definitely tell,” Mefor had written on his Facebook page.
However, in the statement by Powerful, the group said Mefor should not be taken seriously as he was a non issue.
“Who is Uche Mefor? For those who don’t know, he is a disgruntled and disgraced traitor who was booted out of IPOB when his treachery could no longer be tolerated. He will be dealt with in the fulness of time. His cup is full already and he will soon drink from it.”
Also insisting that there was no cracks in the ranks of IPOB following Kanu’s arrest, Powerful said the group is stronger than ever.
“There is no crack in IPOB; our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, built IPOB in a strong rock. There is nothing anybody can do to short-change IPOB’s determination towards this divine fight for Biafra’s freedom. IPOB is Intact and not shaking.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the likes of Mefor cannot bring IPOB down.
Uche Mefor did not resign from IPOB like he has been telling everyonen. He was dismissed disgracefully.
