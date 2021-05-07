Uche Ogbodo welcomes second child months after claiming celibacy | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Uche Ogbodo welcomes second child months after claiming celibacy
Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has announced the arrival of her second child.
This is coming several months after she preached celibacy on social media.
In March 2021, the thespian and producer surprisingly announced her pregnancy on social media when she took to her Instagram page.
She shared photos of herself wearing a new look and displaying her baby bump while sitting on an airplane.
She had posted a couple of photos with the caption: “Flying private with my bunny, In the Oven, NAh ! You can’t seat with Us, 3 is a Crowd”.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Nollywood actress made the joyous news about the arrival of her newborn.
Read what she wrote;
“I JUST WANT TO SAY THANK YOU, EVERYONE.
I SEE ALL THE LOVE ALL THE DM’S ALL THE WASSAP MESSAGES, THEY ARE OVERWHELMING.
I CRY SOMETIMES.
LITTLE ME DO I DESERVE ALL THESE SUPPORT?. GOD BLESS YOU ALL, I CAN’T REPLY ALL THE MESSAGES BUT I SEE THEM. THANK YOU.”
With an accompanying caption that reads;
“My Bunny & I are grateful for your love, Gifts & Support.
We Muove! Are you Where?”
However, she didn’t disclose the sex of her new baby.
