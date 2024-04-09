UCL Q’finals: Arsenal held by Bayern as Man City, Real Madrid draw in thriller

Arsenal fought back to secure a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in a Champions League quarterfinal clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Gunners opened the scoring through Bukayo Saka in the 12th minute before conceding two goals from the German champions.

Arsenal kept on pushing, with fans at the Emirates cheering their players on, until they successfully leveled on 76 minutes through Leandro Trossard.

Mikel Arteta’s side travel to Munich for the second leg of the last-eight tie on Wednesday, 17 April.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid and Manchester played a 3-3 draw in a thrilling first-leg encounter at the Bernabeu.

Pep Guardiola’s side took the lead in the second minute through Bernardo Silva but the hosts came from behind to lead 2-1 before halftime.

Eduardo Camavinga’s long-range effort hit Ruben Dias and spun into his own net, before Rodrygo scored to put Real ahead.

City kept pushing for a goal and succeeded in leveling up through Phil Foden on 66 minutes, and got 3-2 ahead through Josko Gvardiol before Federico Valverde made it 3-3.

Both matches have set up an intriguing second leg encounters, as the race for the semifinals just got heated.

Manchester City will host Real Madrid in the second leg on Wednesday, 17 April.

