Sports
UCL: Barca risk elimination after Inter defeat; Liverpool, Napoli seal victories
Barcelona are on the edge of crashing out of the group stage of the Champions League as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan on Tuesday night.
Hakan Calhanoglu’s strike in first-half stoppage time was the difference at the San Siro.
The defeat leaves Barcelona, who had fallen 2-0 to Bayern Munich earlier in the group phase, third in Group C, and three points behind Inter.
In the other game of the group, Bayern thrashed Victoria Plzen 5-0 to maintain their perfect start to the Champions League season.
Read Also: UCL: Potter begins Chelsea reign with Salzburg draw, Haaland helps Man City beat Dortmund
At Anfield, Liverpool sealed a big win over Rangers, putting up a fine home performance to secure a 2-0 victory.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah were the goalscorers for the Jurgen Klopp side as they moved closer to a place in the knockout phase.
In the other Group A game, Napoli thrashed Ajax 6-1 to stay top with nine points.
In Group B, Club Brugge defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 while Porto defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-0.
In Group D, Marseille thrashed Sporting 4-1 while Tottenham were held to a goal draw by Eintracht Frankfurt in Spain.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...