UCL: Barca risk elimination after Inter defeat; Liverpool, Napoli seal victories

Barcelona are on the edge of crashing out of the group stage of the Champions League as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

Hakan Calhanoglu’s strike in first-half stoppage time was the difference at the San Siro.

The defeat leaves Barcelona, who had fallen 2-0 to Bayern Munich earlier in the group phase, third in Group C, and three points behind Inter.

In the other game of the group, Bayern thrashed Victoria Plzen 5-0 to maintain their perfect start to the Champions League season.

Read Also: UCL: Potter begins Chelsea reign with Salzburg draw, Haaland helps Man City beat Dortmund

At Anfield, Liverpool sealed a big win over Rangers, putting up a fine home performance to secure a 2-0 victory.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah were the goalscorers for the Jurgen Klopp side as they moved closer to a place in the knockout phase.

In the other Group A game, Napoli thrashed Ajax 6-1 to stay top with nine points.

In Group B, Club Brugge defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 while Porto defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-0.

In Group D, Marseille thrashed Sporting 4-1 while Tottenham were held to a goal draw by Eintracht Frankfurt in Spain.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now