UCL: Barcelona survive Kyiv scare after Man Utd stunned by Basaksehir

Spanish giants Barcelona maintained their 100% start to the Champions League season after beating Dynamo Kyiv on matchday three on Wednesday night.

Kyiv fielded a significantly depleted side, with only 13 first-team players along with a further six youth players. Six players had tested positive for coronavirus at the Ukrainian club before the tie.

The game played at Nou Camp saw Barca leading 2-0 until the 75th minute when Kyiv pulled one goal back as they kept pushing for an equaliser.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring within the first five minutes from the spot, and Gerrard Pique doubled the lead on 65 minutes before Tsygankov scored for the visitors.

Barca held on to the lead and ensured they secured all three points from the game, sitting comfortably at the summit of the group G table.

The other game of the group was won by Juventus, who thrashed Ferencvárosi TC 4-1 away to sit second on the table with six points.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo was an unused substitute as Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey.

Goals by Demba Ba and Edin Visca were enough for the Turkish side as a consolation from Anthony Martial could not afford the Red Devils a point from the game.

United remain top of group H however, followed by Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, who defeated Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the group’s other game.

In group E, Chelsea thrashed Rennes 3-0 to stay top of the group, followed by Sevilla, who came from two goals down plus a red card to beat Krasnodar 3-2.

Dortmund moved to top of the group F after thrashing Club Brugge 3-0, with Lazio following on second spot after holding Zenit St. Petersburg to a 1-1 draw in Russia.

