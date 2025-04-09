UCL: Barcelona thrash Dortmund as PSG fight back against Villa in first leg

Barcelona are one foot into the semifinal of the Champions League after they thrashed Dortmund 4-0 at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

The first leg of the quarter-final tie saw Barca dominate throughout the game, with Raphinha opening scoring in the 25th minuge to put his side ahead at the break.

After the break, Robert Lewandowski doubled their lead on 48 minutes before scoring again in the 66th minute with a fine finishing header.

Lamine Yamal then finished off a one-on-one on 77 minutes before he was substituted off for Ansu Fati amidst a standing ovation by the crowd.

Barcelona will travel to Germany for the second leg on Tuesday, 15 April.

Elsewhere, Paris St-Germain fought back from a goal down with a scintillating recovery and three wonderful goals to take control of their quarter-final tie against Aston Villa.

Nuno Mendes struck deep into stoppage time to give Paris St-Germain a significant advantage.

The newly-crowned French champions sealed a 3-1 victory, and will travel for the second leg against Villa next week.

