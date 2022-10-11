UCL: Chelsea defeat Milan again as Man City advance to knockouts

Chelsea clinched yet another win against AC Milan in the space of a week as they won 2-0 over the Italians in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues had thrashed Milan 3-0 in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge last week.

At San Siro, the hosts played most part of the game with 10 men after defender Fikayo Tomori received an early red card for pulling back Mason Mount in the area.

Jorginho stepped up and converted the resultant penalty to give Chelsea the lead before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the lead on 34 minutes.

The win continues manager Graham Potter’s unbeaten start with Chelsea, and moves them top of Group E with seven points from four matches.

Red Bull Salzburg, who played a 1-1 draw with Dinamo Zagreb, are on six points while both Milan and Zagreb on four.

Elsewhere, Manchester City advanced to the round of 16 despite being held to a goalless draw by Copenhagen.

The Pep Guardiola side were reduced to 10 men in the half hour mark when Gomez was sent off. They went on to miss a penalty and had a goal ruled out.

City qualify for the knockout phase of the competition after Sevilla failed to beat Borussia Dortmund in the other Group G fixture which ended 1-1.

In Group F, Real Madrid played a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk while RB Leipzig defeated Celtic 2-0.

In Group H, Juventus were stunned 2-0 by Maccabi Haifa while Paris Saint-Germain, who were without Lionel Messi, were held to a 1-1 draw by Benfica.

