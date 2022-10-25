UCL: Chelsea pip Salzburg to reach last-16, Man City draw to top group

Chelsea defeated RB Salzburg 2-1 to advance to the round of 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Blues sealed victory following two great finishes by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz, which ended their hosts’ 40-match unbeaten home run.

Kovacic opened the scoring before Junior Adamu equalised for Salzburg after a wonderful pass by Maximilian Wober, and Havertz fired in the winner.

Chelsea have 10 points from five games in Group E, four ahead of second-placed AC Milan with one match to go.

Dinamo Zagreb lost 4-0 to AC Milan in Croatia, in the group’s other game.

Elsewhere, Manchester City played a goalless draw with Borussia Dortmund but emerged as group G winners as Dortmund also advanced to the knockout stages.

City will be happy to have won their Champions League group with a game to spare, but it is just one win in their past four games in all competitions now.

In the group’s other game, Sevilla defeated Copenhagen 3-0 to have a strong hold on the third spot.

In group F, RB Leipzig defeated Real Madrid 3-2 to keep hopes alive of reaching the knockout stages while Shakhtar Donetsk sent Celtic packing following a 1-1 draw.

In group H, Benfica defeated Juventus 4-3 while PSG thrashed Maccabi Haifa 7-2. Benfica and PSG will battle for group winners in the final group game while Juve and Maccabi will fight for third spot.

