UCL, Europa League to be completed in ‘final eight’ format in August

The fixtures for the rest of the season in the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League have been decided by the European football governing body.

Both competitions will be completed in August, with teams playing on neutral grounds in a ‘final eight’ format from the quarterfinals.

The competitions were put on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic which took the world by storm, but football activities are gradually returning.

UEFA has officially picked Lisbon, Portugal as the venue for the rest of the matches in the Champions League, while cities in Germany will host those of the Europa League.

The Champions League will resume with the second-leg of the remaining last 16 games played on 7 and 8 August.

Manchester City have yet to play their home leg against Real Madrid, Chelsea are away at Bayern Munich, Juventus are home to Lyon and Napoli are at Barcelona.

The draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place on 10 July at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, with the matches beginning on 12 August in a single-leg format and the final on 23 August.

The Europa League will resume from 10 August and end 21 August. The remaining last 16 games will be played on 5 and 6 August.

