UCL: Haaland scores five to send Man City into Q’finals, Inter Milan through

Erling Haaland scored five goals to help Manchester City through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League as they see of RB Leipzig in the round of 16.

Both side had played a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the tie in Germany, before City sealed a massive 7-0 victory over the Bundesliga side at the Etihad Stadium.

The Pep Guardiola side advanced with an 8-0 aggregate victory, with Ilkay Gündogan and Kevin de Bruyne also registering on the score sheet.

Erling Haaland is the third player to score five goals in a single Champions League game after Luiz Adriano in October 2014, and Lionel Messi in March 2012.

Elsewhere, Porto played a goalless draw with Inter Milan, crashing out of the competition with a 1-0 aggregate defeat, having lost in the first leg at San Siro.

Inter join Manchester City, Chelsea, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, and Benfica in the last eight of the competition. Two more teams will add up after Wednesday’s ties between Liverpool and Real Madrid, and between Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt.

