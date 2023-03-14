Sports
UCL: Haaland scores five to send Man City into Q’finals, Inter Milan through
Erling Haaland scored five goals to help Manchester City through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League as they see of RB Leipzig in the round of 16.
Both side had played a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the tie in Germany, before City sealed a massive 7-0 victory over the Bundesliga side at the Etihad Stadium.
The Pep Guardiola side advanced with an 8-0 aggregate victory, with Ilkay Gündogan and Kevin de Bruyne also registering on the score sheet.
Read Also: Haaland hat-trick helps Man City thrash Wolves, cut Arsenal EPL lead
Erling Haaland is the third player to score five goals in a single Champions League game after Luiz Adriano in October 2014, and Lionel Messi in March 2012.
Elsewhere, Porto played a goalless draw with Inter Milan, crashing out of the competition with a 1-0 aggregate defeat, having lost in the first leg at San Siro.
Inter join Manchester City, Chelsea, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, and Benfica in the last eight of the competition. Two more teams will add up after Wednesday’s ties between Liverpool and Real Madrid, and between Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...