UCL: Leipzig hold Man City to draw as Lukaku fires Inter past Porto

RB Leipzig successfully held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw through a late goal in the first leg of their last 16 tie of the UEFA Champions League.

The Pep Guardiola side were in control in the first half and got the breakthrough when Riyad Mahrez opend the scoring half way through the half.

Josko Gvardiol leveled for the hosts in the 70th minute of the encounter to keep the game in the balance ahead of the second leg.

City is bidding to end their wait for a first Champions League trophy, and would hope to overcome their opponents when they meet at Etihad Stadium.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan secured a first-leg advantage over Porto in their round of 16 tie.

A lone goal by Romelu Lukaku was enough to hand Inter Milan a home victory over 10-man Porto.

Lukaku, who was a substitute in the game, converted a rebound after his first effort had bounced off the post in the 86th minute.

The second legs of both ties would take place on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

