UCL: Liverpool overcome Inter in Milan as Bayern snatch late draw at Salzburg

Liverpool put up a fine second-half performance to overcome Inter Milan in their Champions League round of 16 first leg encounter on Wednesday night.

After a goalless first half, the Premier League side scored two late goals to seal a 2-0 win ahead of the second leg to be played at Anfield.

Substitute Roberto Firmino headed in Robertson corner in the 75th minute to put the Reds ahead, before Mohamed Salah struck in the second on 83 minutes.

In another round of 16 clash on Wednesday, RB Salzburg almost stunned German Bundesliga champions but the latter pulled a goal back late on.

Salzburg were ahead from the first half and were set to pick up a stunning jome victory before Bayern scored an equaliser at the stroke of full time.

Bayern will look to bounce back in the return leg at the Allianz Stadium on 8 March, while Inter walk a tight rope in their battle with Liverpool at Anfield.

