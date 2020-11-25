UCL: Liverpool suffer shock defeat, Man City through to last-16

English Premier League champions, Liverpool suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at home to Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens struck for the Serie A side to seal a surprise victory.

The Reds could have sealed an early qualification for the round of 16 with a win, but conceding two goals in four second-half minutes forced a delay.

Jurgen Klopp’s men still remain top of the group D and need one win from their final two games to qualify.

The other game of rhe group between Ajax and Midtjylland ended 3-1 in favour of Dutch side Ajax, who are now sitting second behind Liverpool, on same points however with Atalanta.

Read Also: UCL: Giroud fires Chelsea to knockouts, Morata sends Juventus through

Earlier on Wednesday, Premier League side Manchester City got through to the knockout stage after beating Olympiakos 1-0 away.

Phil Foden scored the only goal after 36 minutes when he slotted in from Raheem Sterling’s delightful back-pass, as City advance with two games to spare.

The other game of group C saw Porto defeat Marseille 2-0 away to keep up on second spot in the group.

In group, Inter Milan were defeated 2-0 at home by Real Madrid, while M’gladbach thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 4-0 to maintain top spot in the group.

In group A, champions Bayern Munich cruised past RB Salzburg 3-1 to maintain their winning run in the competition and sealing their spot in the knockout round.

Atletico Madrid played a goalless draw with Locomotiv Moscow in the other game of the group.

Join the conversation

Opinions