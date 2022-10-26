Sports
UCL: Liverpool thrash Ajax to reach knockouts as Barcelona crash out again
Liverpool thrashed Ajax 3-0 in the Netherlands on Wednesday night to seal their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.
The Jurgen Klopp side need just a draw to advance, but goals by Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott sealed a big victory.
With the win, the Reds are on 12 points from five matches in the group stage, three points behind leaders Napoli, who also thrashed Rangers 3-0.
Elsewhere, Barcelona were beaten 3-0 by Bayern Munich at Camp Nou, completing a home and away defeats by the Bundesliga side.
Read Also: UCL: Chelsea pip Salzburg to reach last-16, Man City draw to top group
Goals by Sadio Mane, Alex Maxim Choupo-Moting and Benjamin Parvard sealed the big win for the German champions, who top Group C.
Barcelona had already confirmed their drop to the Europa League after Inter Milan defeated Viktoria Plezn 4-0 earlier on Wednesday.
In Group B, Porto thrashed Club Brugge 4-0 while Atletico Madrid played a 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen as the group stays open.
In Group D, Sporting played a 1-1 draw with Tottenham in London to keep hopes alive while Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Marseille 2-1.
