UCL: Lyon stun Man City to set up semi-final clash with Bayern

English Premier League giants, Manchester City have been knocked out of the Champions League after losing their quarterfinal tie against French Ligue 1 side, Lyon.
A late brace by super-substitute, Moussa Dembele helped the French side win 3-1 to set up a semifinal clash with Bayern Munich.
City, who were hoping to reach their second ever semifinal in the competition, trailed by one goal in the first half through Maxwel Cornet’s 20-yard curling effort.
The English side fought back to level when Kevin de Bruyne pulled off a smart finish 20 minutes from time.
But Dembele came in for Memphis Depay and chased on to a long ball to put Lyon ahead again on 79 minutes.
City missed the chance to force the game into extratime when Raheem Sterling bottled a glorious opportunity as he blazed over an empty net from six yards.
Former Celtic striker Dembele then hit again, tapping home a third goal to clinch the win after a goalkeeper Ederson error.
Lyon will now face Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich in the last-four on Wednesday.
