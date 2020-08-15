Latest Sports

UCL: Lyon stun Man City to set up semi-final clash with Bayern

August 15, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

English Premier League giants, Manchester City have been knocked out of the Champions League after losing their quarterfinal tie against French Ligue 1 side, Lyon.

A late brace by super-substitute, Moussa Dembele helped the French side win 3-1 to set up a semifinal clash with Bayern Munich.

City, who were hoping to reach their second ever semifinal in the competition, trailed by one goal in the first half through Maxwel Cornet’s 20-yard curling effort.

The English side fought back to level when Kevin de Bruyne pulled off a smart finish 20 minutes from time.

But Dembele came in for Memphis Depay and chased on to a long ball to put Lyon ahead again on 79 minutes.

City missed the chance to force the game into extratime when Raheem Sterling bottled a glorious opportunity as he blazed over an empty net from six yards.

Former Celtic striker Dembele then hit again, tapping home a third goal to clinch the win after a goalkeeper Ederson error.

Lyon will now face Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich in the last-four on Wednesday.

