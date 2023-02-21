UCL: Madrid come from two down to thrash Liverpool, Osimhen’s Napoli win at Frankfurt

Real Madrid secured an incredible comeback win over Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie at Anfield on Tuesday night.

The Spanish champions were trailing by two goals in the 14th minute after efforts by Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah put tge hosts in command.

But a quickfire brace by Vinicius Junior before 36 minutes, saw the visitors fight back to stay level at halftime.

Real then ran riot in the second half, with Eder Militão putting his side ahead two minutes after the restart and Karim Benzema netting a brace late on to seal the 5-2 rout.

Real Madrid are now the first team in UEFA Champions League history to come from two goals down and win by a three-goal margin.

Liverpool have now been left with a mountainous task to keep their Champions League ambitions alive, as they would need to score four unreplied goals at the Bernabeu.

In another round of 16 clash, Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was on the scoresheet as Napoli defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0.

Napoli had seen a penalty saved early on before Osimhen fired them ahead five minutes before halftime and Giovanni Di Lorenzo sealed the win on 65 minutes.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 58th minute when Randal Kolo Muani was shown a red card.

The second legs of both ties will take place on Wednesday, 9 March.

