Sports
UCL: Man Utd snatch late draw at Atletico, Ajax hold Benfica in thriller
Manchester United played a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 tie in the Champions League at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night.
The Spanish side had gotten ahead in the seventh minute through Sequeira from a Lodi dos Santos assist, before United scored an equaliser in the 80th minute.
It was teenage substitute Anthony Elanga who rescued the draw for Manchester United ahead of the second leg of the tie billed to hold at Old Trafford in three weeks time.
The goal was the Red Devils’ 500th goal in the history of the European Cup/Champions League.
Elsewhere, Dutch club Ajax battled fiercely against their hosts Benfica and successfully secured a draw at the Portuguese side.
The visitors drew the first blood when Dusan Tadic opened scoring on 18 minutes, but an own goal by Sébastien Haller saw Benfica level.
In the 29th minute, Ajax got ahead again through a Sébastien Haller goal, before Roman Yaremchuk equalized in the 72nd minute to level things up one more time.
With the away goal rule already scrapped, both teams are going into the reverse fixture of the tie on level terms, and they will meet in three weeks time at Amsterdam.
