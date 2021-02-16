Sports
UCL: Mbappe hat-trick as PSG stun Barca; Salah, Mane fire Liverpool past Leipzig
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League round-of-16 clash against Barcelona at Camp Nou.
The game, which was the first leg of the tie, saw Lionel Messi open the scoring in the 27th minute from the spot but the visitors pulled off an incredible comeback.
Mbappe leveled on 32 minutes as both sides stood 1-1 at halftime. The France international then scored two more goals, with Moise Keane scoring in between.
Mbappe became only the third player to score a Champions League hat-trick against Spanish giants Barcelona.
Read Also: Barcelona deny leaking Messi’s contract, to sue Spanish newspaper
The second leg of the tie takes place on 20 March in Paris, with Neymar expected to be back from a thigh injury to face his former club.
In another Champions League clash on Tuesday night, Liverpool defeated RB Leipzig 2-0 having the advantage ahead of the Anfield return leg.
After a goalless first half, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored in the 53rd and 58th minutes respectively to get the win for the Reds.
The Jurgen Klopp side ended their poor recent run with the confidence-boosting away victory in Budapest’s Puskas Arena because of Covid-19 restrictions in Germany.
Join the conversation
Latest
D’Tigers look to continue unbeaten run as Afrobasket qualifiers resume
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers are set to file out on Wednesday in a FIBA Afrobasket qualifier against South Sudan in Monastir, Tunisia.
The Nigerian team, which grabbed three wins at the previous window over South Sudan, Rwanda and Mali in group D, will be looking to continue their unbeaten run.
In their quest to book a ticket to the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship to be hosted in Rwanda, D’Tigers are ready to pick up from where they started, according to substantive coach, Mfon Udofia.
“We don’t just want to qualify, we want to qualify in style as well as ensure that we are on track for the 2020 Olympic Games preparation,” said Udofia, who is standing in for Coach Mike Brown and Alex Nwora.
Read Also: AFROBASKET: Mfon Udofia to coach D’Tigers in Tunisia in Mike Brown’s absence
“The importance of playing well and continuing our winning tradition cannot be overemphasized. Since we opened camp on Sunday, we have been perfecting our game plans while in close touch with our senior coaches who are unavoidably absent.”
Nigeria will face their South Sudan counterparts by 5:00p.m West Africa time.
Recall that in the first meeting between both teams, D’Tigers were the better side with Ike Iroegbu leading the offensive with 13pts, 8 assists, 7 rebs and a steal while Caleb Agada scored 16pts and 2 assists.
D’Tigers, who narrowly lost to host-Tunisia at the finals of the 2017 edition of Afrobasket finals, are hoping to qualify and go on to win their second ever Afrobasket title.
Join the conversation
Latest
Djokovic fights back to beat Zverev, through to Australian Open semis
Defending champion, Novak Djokovic has zoomed into the semifinal of the Australian Open after defeating Alexander Zverev in a pulsating encounter.
Djokovic, who has been playing with an injury in the Melbourne event, came from behind to win 6-7 (6-8) 6-2 6-4 7-6 (8-6) over the German sixth seed.
Read Also: Williams beats Halep to set up Australian Open semi-final meeting with Osaka
The Serb World number one will now face Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev, who beat an injured Grigor Dimitrov, on Thursday.
Karatsev, ranked 114th in the world, is the first man in the Open era to reach the last four on his Grand Slam debut.
Join the conversation
Latest
Williams beats Halep to set up Australian Open semi-final meeting with Osaka
Serena Williams has defeated Simona Halep in their quarterfinal clash at the ongoing Australian Open on Tuesday morning.
American Williams, who is gunning for a 24th Grand Slam title, won 6-3 6-3 against the Romanian.
Next up for the 39-year-old is Japan’s Naomi Osaka, who cruised past Hsieh Su-wei in just 66 minutes earlier to reach the last four.
Read Also: Osaka says self-reflection during quarantine helped her win US Open
Naomi, who won the second of her three Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park in 2019, beat the Taiwanese 6-2 6-2.
Now Osaka will face Williams on Thursday for a place in Saturday’s final. Williams is seeking her eighth Melbourne title.
Recall that both players met in the historic final of the 2018 US Open, and Osaka came out champion.
Join the conversation
Trending
-
Latest12 hours ago
Tonto Dikeh speaks on ex-husband’s marriage to PA, Rosy Meurer
-
International11 hours ago
North Korea attempted to steal Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine technology — Report
-
Tech11 hours ago
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
-
Business2 hours ago
Bitcoin fails to maintain surge after hitting $50,000 mark
-
Politics13 hours ago
Buhari appoints 40-year-old Abdulrasheed Bawa as new EFCC boss
-
Latest14 hours ago
Nigerian fraudster, Invictus, to be sentenced Tuesday in the US
-
Nigeria In One Minute17 hours ago
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, February 16, 2021
-
Latest14 hours ago
Couple jailed 40 years each for N53m fraud