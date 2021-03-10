UCL: Messi crashes out with Barcelona as Mane, Salah fire Liverpool into Q'finals | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
UCL: Messi crashes out with Barcelona as Mane, Salah fire Liverpool into Q’finals
Barcelona have been knocked out of the Champions League after losing 5-2 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in their round-of-16 tie.
The Spanish giants had lost 4-1 in the first leg at Camp Nou, before putting up a fight in Paris only to pick up a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night.
Kylian Mbappe scored the opening goal to put the hosts ahead after he converted a penalty in the half-hour mark while Lionel Messi equalized shortly after.
Messi had a good chance to put Barca ahead for the first time in the game but had his penalty saved just before the halftime whistle.
Read Also: UCL: Mbappe hat-trick as PSG stun Barca; Salah, Mane fire Liverpool past Leipzig
Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were on target for Liverpool as the Premier League side defeated RB Leipzig 2-0 in Budapest.
Both players had also scored in the first leg which ended 2-0 in Liverpool’s favour, and did same on Wednesday to seal a 4-0 aggregate victory over the Bundesliga side.
The Jurgen Klopp side, as well as other teams qualified for the next round, will find out their last-eight opponents when the draw is made on 19 March.
