UCL: Messi sees Barca through to Q’finals; Chelsea out after Bayern thrashing

Lionel Messi was in action as Barcelona defeated Napoli at Nou Camp to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
The Spanish giants had held their opponents to a 1-1 draw in Italy in the first leg, before finishing up the job at home.
Barca won 3-1, with goals from Lenglet, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, handing them a 4-2 aggregate victory as Insigne scored for Napoli.
In another round of 16 clash between Bayern Munich and Chelsea, the Bundesliga team thrashed the English side 4-1 to go through to the last eight.
