Sports
UCL: Osimhen misses penalty as Napoli thrash Liverpool, Spurs overcome Marseille
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen was in action for Napoli in their Champio League opener against Liverpool in Naples on Wednesday night.
Osimhen missed a penalty in the 18th minute but his side went on to hand Liverpool a disappointing campaign opener as they fell to a 4-1 defeat.
The Jurgen Klopp side were 3-0 down at half time but it could easily have been more as Alisson saved Osimhen’s penalty and Virgil van Dijk made a goalline block.
Osimhen would later sustain an injury before halftime and was taken off, but Napoli went on to seal a big win to stay on second in Group A.
The other game of the group between Ajax and Rangers ended 4-0 in favour of the Dutch side.
EPL: Iwobi helps Everton hold Liverpool in derby as Chelsea, Spurs clinch wins
Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur overcame Ligue 1 side Marseille in a thrilling encounter in London.
After a goalless first half, Spurs kept on piling pressure on their visitors and successfully broke the deadlock in the 76th minute.
It was Richarlison who opened the scoring and also added the second on 81 minutes to seal the win over Marseille, who ended the game with 10 men as Chancel Mbemba was sent off early in the second half.
In the other game of Group D, Sporting Lisbon defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 to hold top spot.
In Group C, Barcelona defeated Viktoria Plzen 5-1 at Camp Nou, with Robert Lewandowski scoring a hattrick, while Bayern Munich eased past Inter Milan 2-0.
In Group B, Atletico Madrid defeated Porto 2-1 while Club Brugge beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0.
