UCL: Poor PSG beaten at home by Bayern, Milan edge Spurs

Paris Saint-Germain were beaten 1-0 at home by Bayern Munich in the first leg of their round of 16 encounter in the Champions League.

After a goalless first half, it was Kingsley Coman who scored the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute to seal the first-leg win.

Lionel Messi started and Kylian Mbappe came off the bench after recent injuries, but neither could inspire a below-par PSG.

PSG have now lost their last three matches in all competitions, continuing a terrible start to 2023 despite having a 23-game unbeaten run in all competitions before the World Cup in Qatar.

The second leg of the tie will be played in Munich, and the Ligue 1 champions would have to do better if they are to achieve their most-desired Champions League triumph.

Elsewhere, Brahim Diaz gave AC Milan a narrow win over Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the San Siro.

The second legs of both ties will be played on Wednesday 8 March.

