UCL: PSG beat Arsenal to set up Inter Milan final

Paris St-Germain have set up a Champions League final against Inter Milan after beating Arsenal 3-1 in their semifinal tie.

Winning 1-0 from the first leg at North London, PSG put up an excellent home performance on Wednesday night and sealed a 2-1 win.

Arsenal’s bid to reach the Champions League final ended in failure as they were beaten 3-1 on aggregate.

PSG cashed in to take the lead on the night when Fabian Ruiz collected Thomas Partey’s headed clearance to flash a 20-yard finish on 27 minutes.

Partey was the culprit when PSG extended their lead after 72 minutes, losing possession before Achraf Hakimi scored on the turn.

Bukayo Saka, who had missed other chances prior, finally pulled one back for Arsenal four minutes after, but it was not enough to spark a comeback for the Gunners.

PSG will now face Inter Milan in the final in Munich.

