Sports
UCL Q’finals: Barca take first-leg lead over PSG as Atletico beat Dortmund
Barcelona have taken a first-leg lead against Paris St-Germain in their Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday night.
In a five-goal thriller, the Spanish giants sealed a 3-2 win over the French side in their home ground in Paris.
Xavi’s side were in danger of being overawed by a hostile Parisian crowd but they successfully came from behind to take a slender advantage ahead of the second leg.
After Raphinha opened scoring for Barca, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha turned the game around for the hosts, but Raphinha equalised before Andreas Christensen netted the winner late on.
In another quarterfinal tie, Atletico Madrid sealed a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in Madrid.
Diego Simeone’s side began with quick goals in the first half and held off a late Dortmund fightback to stay ahead in the tie.
Both matches will have their second leg fixtures played on Tuesday, 16 April.
Winners of the ties will face each other in semi-finals.
