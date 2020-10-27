UCL: Real Madrid peg back M’gladbach as Liverpool, City, Bayern secure wins

Spanish giants, Real Madrid fought back to draw 2-2 at Bundesliga side, Monchengladbach in their Champions League matchday two encounter on Tuesday night.

Real were trailing 2-0 to the German club before two late goals by Kareem Benzema and Casemiro helped them take home a point.

The Zinedine Zidane’s side are now with one point from two games, having lost their opening game 3-2 to Shakhtar Donetsk last week.

Real stay bottom of group B as the other game of the group between Shakhtar and Inter Milan ended goalless draw earlier on Tuesday.

At Anfield, Liverpool secured yet another win by beating Midtjylland 2-0 to stand on top of group D with six points.

The other game of the group, between second and third-placed Atalanta and Ajax, ended 2-2, with the Italian side fighting from two goals down to peg back in the second half.

Elsewhere, defending champions Bayern Munich continued their impressive play and extended their winning run by defeating Locomotiv Moscow 2-1 in Russia.

The other game of group A was between Atletico Madrid and RB Salzburg, which the Spanish side won 3-2 to occupy the second spot on the group table.

Manchester City also secured victory in group C as they trashed Marseille 3-0 while Porto defeated Olympiakos 2-0. The English club stay top as the Portuguese champions stand second.

