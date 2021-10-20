UCL: Ronaldo seals incredible Man Utd comeback win against Atalanta as Chelsea thrash Malmo

Premier League side Manchester United were in superb form on Wednesday night as they came from two goals down to seal a 3-2 win over Serie A’s Atalanta.

The Champions League matchday three encounter was played at Old Trafford, and the hosts trailed in the 15th minute through Pasalic opener before Demiral doubled the lead in the 28th minute for Atalanta.

But the game turned around in the second half as Marcus Rashford began what turned out to be an incredible comeback for United when he pulled a goal back on 53 minutes.

Harry Maguire then scored the equaliser in the 75th minute before Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the win for the Red Devils nine minutes to time.

Ronaldo has now scored 137 goals in the Champions League, and the win Wednesday night takes United to the top of Group F after Villarreal defeated Young Boys 4-1 in the group’s other game.

In Group H, Chelsea of England thrashed Malmo FC 4-0 at Stamford Bridge to keep up the pace with leaders Juventus, who wnatched a late winner at Zenit Petersburg.

The Blues did win their game but lost strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to first-half injuries.

In Group G, Sevilla were held to a goalless draw at Lille, after RB Leipzig had defeated Wolfsburg 3-1 earlier on Wednesday to stay top of the group.

In Group E, Bayern Munich continued their winning run as they scored four late goals to thump Benfica 4-0 in Portugal.

After 70 minutes of goalless play, the German champions scored four goals within 14 minutes to secure a big win on the road.

Barca had earlier beaten Dynamo Kyiv to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages alive.

