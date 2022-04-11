UCL: Tuchel optimistic as Chelsea aim to overturn two-goal deficit at Madrid

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel is optimistic that his side can do the impossible ahead of their second leg clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Blues were beaten 3-1 at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday by Real Madrid, who host the reverse fixture at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Tuchel led Chelsea to win the competition last season, and he faces a high mountain to climb for a semifinal place as the English side need to win with at least a two-goal margin to stand a chance.

“It is one of the biggest challenges to perform away at the Bernabeu,” said the German gaffer.

“It is even more difficult if you have to earn a certain result, if you need to win with a minimum of two goals or better or maybe a three goal difference. That makes it almost impossible and very, very difficult, but still it is worth trying.

Read Also: EPL: Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0 after Everton stun Man Utd to boost survival hopes

“We need nothing else than a fantastic script that we want to be able to overcome this.

“The task is incredibly high and the challenge is incredibly high given the circumstances of the first leg, where we play, against whom we play and at what stage we play this kind of match,” added Tuchel.

“It’s always allowed to dream. It is sometimes important to imagine things and to dream about it, but it will not shift the focus from the fact that we need to deliver and we need to be ready.

“We will arrive and try everything because it’s worth trying. From there we see and, hopefully, we have a match where belief grows within the match by our actions and, hopefully, we can fulfil our dream, live up to our dream.

“But realistically, we have to invest a lot and be at our very top level.”

Meanwhile, star forward, Romelu Lukaku has been ruled out of the clash following the Achilles injury that kept him out of Saturday’s 6-0 Premier League win at Southampton.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now