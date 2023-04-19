UCL: Tuchel shown red as Bayern bow out; Man City, Inter reach semifinals

Thomas Tuchel was shown a red card after he reacted angrily during Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City in a Champions League clash on Wednesday night.

Tuchel was looking to overturn a 3-0 deficit as Bayern had been thrashed so by City at Etihad Stadium in the first leg of the quarter-finals tie.

But the German Champions were frustrated at home, with the English side advancing to the semifinals of the competition with a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Tuchel, who had earlier been booked, reacted angrily to an Aymeric Laporte foul and was shown his second yellow of the match in the dying minutes.

Pep Guardiola’s City have now set up a semifinal tie against Spanish champions Real Madrid.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan set up a meeting with their city rivals, AC Milan after they saw off Benfica in their own quarterfinal tie.

At the San Siro, Inter played a thrilling 3-3 draw with Portugal’s Benfica, who gave their all on the night before bowing out of the competition.

Inter had won the first leg of the tie 2-0, and advanced to the last four with a 5-3 aggregate victory.

They battle Milan for a spot in the final.

