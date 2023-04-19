Sports
UCL: Tuchel shown red as Bayern bow out; Man City, Inter reach semifinals
Thomas Tuchel was shown a red card after he reacted angrily during Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City in a Champions League clash on Wednesday night.
Tuchel was looking to overturn a 3-0 deficit as Bayern had been thrashed so by City at Etihad Stadium in the first leg of the quarter-finals tie.
But the German Champions were frustrated at home, with the English side advancing to the semifinals of the competition with a 4-1 aggregate victory.
Tuchel, who had earlier been booked, reacted angrily to an Aymeric Laporte foul and was shown his second yellow of the match in the dying minutes.
Read Also: Bayern appoint Tuchel as manager after sacking Nagelsmann
Pep Guardiola’s City have now set up a semifinal tie against Spanish champions Real Madrid.
Elsewhere, Inter Milan set up a meeting with their city rivals, AC Milan after they saw off Benfica in their own quarterfinal tie.
At the San Siro, Inter played a thrilling 3-3 draw with Portugal’s Benfica, who gave their all on the night before bowing out of the competition.
Inter had won the first leg of the tie 2-0, and advanced to the last four with a 5-3 aggregate victory.
They battle Milan for a spot in the final.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...