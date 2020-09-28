Uduaghan will not be missed - APC | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State said on Monday the former governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, would not be missed by the party.

The ex-governor returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Sylvester Imonina, who reacted to the development in a statement in Asaba, said Uduaghan was accommodated by the party out of compassion.

“In the past two weeks, there have been rumours of plans by the former governor to defect to the PDP. Today, the 28th of September, 2020, those behind the rumour have been justified by the formal defection by Uduaghan to the PDP.

“Well, for records purpose, Uduaghan came into APC as a loner and he has returned to where he came from in the same way.

“In politics and in line with freedom of association as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, he has the right to choose whosoever to associate with for whatever reasons.

“However, he should not forget the fact that when the PDP was uninhabitable for him, he was housed by Delta APC, despite the fact that he did not come to APC with anybody.

