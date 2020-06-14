Uduk has not resigned as Acting DG —SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Sunday dismissed reports that its Acting Director-General, Ms. Mary Uduk, had resigned from the commission.

The Head of Corporate Communication, SEC, Mrs. Efe Ebelo, in a statement issued in Lagos, described the purported resignation of Uduk from the commission as false.

She said: “Our attention has been drawn to a publication in the media on June 14, 2020, wherein the Acting Director General, Ms Mary Uduk is purported to have resigned from the commission and a send forth party slated for Monday, June 15.

“The commission, therefore, wishes to inform the general public that the Acting Director General of the SEC has not resigned her appointment with the commission, neither has she handed over to anyone.

READ ALSO: Senate approves nomination of Lamido Yuguda as SEC DG

“Uduk like every other staff of the commission is awaiting the arrival of the new DG, Mr. Lamido Yuguda who was cleared by the Senate last week.”

She noted that no send forth party was being planned for Uduk as reported.

“Stakeholders in the capital market and the general public are therefore advised to disregard the contents of the aforementioned publication as they are false,” Ebelo added.

Join the conversation

Opinions