UEFA Awards: Lewandowski crowned player of the year, Flick wins coach title | Ripples Nigeria

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski and manager Hansi Flick have been named Uefa men’s Player and manager of the Year respectively.

32-year-old Lewandowski defeated his club team-mate Manuel Neuer and Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne to the award.

The Poland striker scored 55 goals in 47 games last season as Bayern won the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup.

He scored 16 goals more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues across all competitions in 2019-20.

Read Also: Messi, Ronaldo renew rivalry as Barca draw Juve in UCL group stage

Manager Flick, for taking the Bundesliga giants to a sixth European title, was named men’s coach of the year.

For women’s football, Chelsea forward Pernille Harder received the women’s Player of the Year award.

Men’s Uefa awards

Player of the year – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Coach of the year – Hansi Flick (Bayern Munich)

Goalkeeper of the year – Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Defender of the year – Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Midfielder of the year – Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Forward of the year – Robert Lewandowski

Join the conversation

Opinions