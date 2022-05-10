UEFA Champions League to expand to 36 teams from 2024

European football governing body, UEFA has made changes to its foremost club competition, the Champions League, as 36 teams will from 2024 jostle for the title.

The changes, which were announced on Tuesday, mean there would be an additional four teams in the competition.

Under the new format, each team will play eight games over 10 match weeks.

Two of the additional four places will be awarded on the basis of the highest performing countries in each individual season of Uefa club competition.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said it meant “the dream to participate will remain for all clubs”.

He continued: “Uefa has clearly shown today that we are fully committed to respecting the fundamental values of sport and to defending the key principle of open competitions, with qualification based on sporting merit, fully in line with the values and solidarity-based European sports model.

“We are convinced that the format chosen strikes the right balance and that it will improve the competitive balance and generate solid revenues that can be distributed to clubs, leagues and into grassroots football across our continent while increasing the appeal and popularity of our club competitions.”

Ceferin said the new format had been approved unanimously by Uefa’s executive committee, with the agreement of Europe’s league bodies and national associations.

“Qualification will thus remain purely based on sporting performance and the dream to participate will remain for all clubs,” he added.

