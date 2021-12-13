Sports
UEFA declares UCL last-16 draw void after error due to ‘technical problem’
The Champions League last-16 draw will take place again later on Monday after a “technical problem” caused an error in the initial one.
Manchester United were initially drawn to face Villarreal but this was not possible because they had faced each other in the group stage.
The Red Devils would later be drawn against Paris Saint-Germain, while the La Liga side were paired with Manchester City.
In a statement, European football governing body, UEFA said the draw had been “declared void”.
“Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred.
“As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET,” the UEFA statement added.
The last-16 draw will now take place by 3p.m on Monday.
