UFC 287: Adesanya aims to ‘remind fans’ of his greatness in Pereira duel tonight

As the fourth showdown between Nigerian-born Israel Adesanya and Brazil’s Alex Pereira takes place at Miami on Saturday night, Adesanya has said he would like to remind people of his greatness.

Adesanya lost the middleweight championship of the UFC last November when he lost to Pereira, and he aims to take back the crown when both fighters meet tonight.

The pair meet for a fourth time at UFC 287 in Miami on Saturday, with Pereira winning all three previous fights, twice in Kickboxing and once in the MMA.

His latest victory ended Adesanya’s three-year dominance of the division.

“This is probably one of, if not the greatest storyline in MMA history,” said Adesanya.

“Not many people get the opportunity to show how great they are and to rise to the occasion when all odds are stacked against them. I feel like the underdog.

Read Also: ‘It was my third fight in 10 months’, says Adesanya after Pereira defeat

“Because of what happened in the last fight people have goldfish memories. They’ve forgotten what I’ve done in this game and it’s time to remind people how great I am.”

33-year-old Adesanya unified the middleweight division in 2019 and defended it five times before running into long-time nemesis Pereira.

Adesanya is taking inspiration from American rapper Eminem as he tries to reclaim the middleweight title.

“I’m down two fights in kickboxing and one in MMA. This is my one shot, my Eminem moment,” said Adesanya.

“You get one shot. Don’t miss your chance to blow. This opportunity comes once in a lifetime and this is it.

“Imagine if I get it done better than he’s ever done it? I don’t keep score I settle them and he who laughs last laughs best.”

