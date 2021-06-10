 UFC champion, Amanda Nunes, challenges Kim Kardashian to a fight | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Entertainment

UFC champion, Amanda Nunes, challenges Kim Kardashian to a fight

Published

3 hours ago

on

UFC champion, Amanda Nunes, challenges Kim Kardashian to a fight

UFC two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes has taken to the social media platform, Twitter to call out American reality star, Kim Kardashian for a bout in the ring.

Nunes otherwise known as The Lioness admonished the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to enter the ‘dungeon’ with her.

She wrote;

“Hey Kim Kardashian. Let’s do this? Lol,” accompanied by a photo of the two next to each other.

Read also: Usman wants UFC middleweight title – but only if Adesanya no longer champion

The Brazilian fighter has been considered one of the greatest female fighters to emerge in recent times.

She has defeated some notable UFC fighters such as Ronda Rousey who since left for World Wrestling Entertainment, (WWE) before she decided to step aside from the ring all together.

Amanda Nunes has also been in the ring with Valentina Shevchenko, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm and is currently riding a 12-fight win streak, last losing in 2014.

UFC champion, Amanda Nunes, challenges Kim Kardashian to a fight

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 days ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....