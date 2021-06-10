UFC champion, Amanda Nunes, challenges Kim Kardashian to a fight | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
UFC champion, Amanda Nunes, challenges Kim Kardashian to a fight
UFC two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes has taken to the social media platform, Twitter to call out American reality star, Kim Kardashian for a bout in the ring.
Nunes otherwise known as The Lioness admonished the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to enter the ‘dungeon’ with her.
She wrote;
“Hey Kim Kardashian. Let’s do this? Lol,” accompanied by a photo of the two next to each other.
The Brazilian fighter has been considered one of the greatest female fighters to emerge in recent times.
She has defeated some notable UFC fighters such as Ronda Rousey who since left for World Wrestling Entertainment, (WWE) before she decided to step aside from the ring all together.
Amanda Nunes has also been in the ring with Valentina Shevchenko, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm and is currently riding a 12-fight win streak, last losing in 2014.
