UGANDA: 1 dead, many injured as police interrupts meeting of opposition leader

A supporter of Uganda opposition leader, Bobi Wine has been reportedly killed and many others injured after local police disrupted a scheduled consultative meeting among party members on Monday.

Reports say moments before the consultative meeting; the police blocked the premises of the gathering saying Bobi Wine had not met requirements agreed by the electoral commission to contest the forthcoming elections.

The presence of the police officers caused chaos as supporters of the opposition leader protested their presence forcing them to demonstrate after being barred from accessing the venue.

The ensuing melee according to reports forced the police to respond by using tear-gas and live bullets and in the ensuing disarray, a supporter, Ritah Nabukenya, was reported to have been knocked down dead by a vehicle while she was riding on a motorcycle taxi.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire, in a statement issued late on Monday said that the woman was seriously injured after falling off the motorcycle.

He said that a police vehicle took her to the hospital where she died while receiving treatment.

