Uganda confirms Ebola outbreak, one dies

At least one person has been confirmed dead following an outbreak of the Ebola Virus in the central Mubende District of Uganda.

A senior official in the country’s Ministry of Health confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday in Kampala.

He said: “Uganda confirms an outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Mubende District, Uganda.

“The confirmed case is a 24-year-old male, a resident of Ngabano village of Madudu Sub County in Mubende District presented with EVD symptoms and later succumbed.

He added that President Yoweri Museveni had been briefed on the matter.

Uganda had recorded three previous episodes of Ebola Virus Disease, the most devastating being in the year 2000 when hundreds, including a medical doctor, Matthew Lukwiya, died.

