Uganda police launch manhunt for 200 prisoners who escaped detention

The police in Uganda have launched a manhunt for no fewer than 200 prisoners who escaped from a jail in the north-eastern part of the country bringing the local town to a standstill.

Reports say security forces are doing everything to track the prisoners who reportedly killed a soldier after they broke out of the prison facility in Moroto before heading for the hills.

The army and prison officials are pursuing the escapees, who reportedly made off with 15 guns and ammunition. However an army spokesperson said on Wednesday that two inmates had been captured and two others had been killed.

Local reports say the shoot-out has brought business in Moroto to a standstill.

According to an Associated Press report, the inmates took off their distinctive yellow prison uniforms and fled naked from the prison facility built on the foothills of Mount Moroto, into the hills to avoid detection.

